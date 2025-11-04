Uganda: Police Warn Presidential Candidates Against Rallies Near Exam Centres

3 November 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Catherine Namugerwa

The Uganda Police Force has cautioned presidential candidates and their campaign teams against staging rallies or loud political events near examination centres, saying such activities could interrupt learners' concentration during final examinations.

Addressing journalists at the Police Headquarters in Naguru, Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner of Police Kituuma Rusoke said candidates must respect the education calendar and ensure a peaceful environment for learners.

"We urge all candidates and their supporters to avoid holding rallies or processions close to examination venues," Rusoke said. "Such activities interfere with the learners' focus and create unnecessary noise and traffic disruptions. Education must take priority during this period."

He also updated the media on ongoing investigations into a recent incident in Kasese District that raised public concern. Rusoke noted that inquiries remain ongoing and that the police are yet to release official findings.

"The situation in the Rwenzori Region is still under investigation," he said. "We call upon members of the public to remain calm and cooperate by providing any information that could help us in the ongoing investigations."

The police spokesperson urged political leaders to act responsibly and coordinate with security agencies as campaigns and national examinations proceed concurrently.

He said the force remains committed to maintaining order and safeguarding the safety of learners and the public during this period.

