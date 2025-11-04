Rwanda: Kagame in Doha for UN Summit On Social Development

3 November 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

President Paul Kagame on Monday, November 3, arrived in Doha, Qatar, for the Second World Summit for Social Development.

The high-level meeting brings together Heads of State and Government under the auspices of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

The two-day summit, running from November 3-4, comes at a critical moment as the world falls behind on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with most targets unlikely to be met by 2030., according to the UN.

This year's gathering seeks to renew global commitment to social development and chart a more coordinated response to persistent inequalities.

Discussions in Doha are expected to focus on closing gaps in social protection, expanding access to decent work, and strengthening multilateral cooperation to promote inclusive and resilient societies.

President Kagame is expected to address the gathering following the opening ceremony, Village Urugwiro said in a statement.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.