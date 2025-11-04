Rwanda: Kagame in Doha for UN Summit On Social Development

President Paul Kagame on Monday, November 3, arrived in Doha, Qatar, for the Second World Summit for Social Development.

The high-level meeting brings together Heads of State and Government under the auspices of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

The two-day summit, running from November 3-4, comes at a critical moment as the world falls behind on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with most targets unlikely to be met by 2030., according to the UN.

This year's gathering seeks to renew global commitment to social development and chart a more coordinated response to persistent inequalities.

Discussions in Doha are expected to focus on closing gaps in social protection, expanding access to decent work, and strengthening multilateral cooperation to promote inclusive and resilient societies.

President Kagame is expected to address the gathering following the opening ceremony, Village Urugwiro said in a statement.