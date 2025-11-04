Zimbabwe: Chiwenga Rips Into Tanzania's Post-Election Violence - Describes It As Disturbing, Days After Mnangagwa Salutes 'Visionary' Samia Hassan

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga has described fatal post-election violence that gripped Tanzania recently as disturbing and something that has to be avoided at all costs.

Chiwenga, who spoke after attending the inauguration of Chama Cha Mapinduzi's (CCM) Samia Suluhu Hassan, fell short of dismissing the election, rather choosing to encourage reconciliation and urging that violence be avoided in future.

According to opposition party, CHADEMA, over 800 Tanzanians were killed in a heavy clampdown by state security agencies that sought to ensure Hassan's second term against competition.

CHADEMA, Tanzania's main opposition party, protesting her election and the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) handling of the poll, was barred from contesting after it refused to sign an electoral code of conduct in April this year.

Internet was shut down on election day, transport operators stopped and tens of thousands arrested despite state communication indicating that 87% of registered Tanzanians turned out for what the SADC also said was an election that "fell short" of SADC requirements and expectations.

Schools were also shut as state security cautioned unrest could continue for weeks, according to reports.

Internet connection for ordinary Tanzanians was only restored on Monday afternoon in the East African country, with prices of basic necessities ballooning.

Images of Hassan's victims were pasted online with battered backs, open sores from beatings and some dead bodies.

Despite the queries, Hassan claimed a 97.66% win.

"What has happened in Tanzania is quite disturbing and something that has got to be avoided at all costs," said Chiwenga, who was in Tanzania representing President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"I believe Tanzania has come of age and is the mother of all liberation movements. When we fought for our independence, we were all based in Tanzania, so to us it is something we would not want to see.

"I am quite convinced that they will be able to sit down, iron out their differences and move forward."

Chiwenga's statement came barely a day after Mnangagwa showered praises on Samia in a congratulatory message posted on his social media platforms.

Expressing his "heartfelt congratulations," Mnangagwa described Hassan as a visionary whose victory reflected the trust and confidence Tanzanians had in her.

Analysts have likened Hassan's electoral triumph to late President Robert Mugabe's 2008 run-off election, where he did not have any contender after overseeing the bludgeoning of opposition supporters, ordinary villagers and other sections of the Zimbabwean population, Zanu PF suspected to have voted for late democracy icon Morgan Tsvangirai in the initial race.

Hassan used a familiar method of banning opposition rallies and detaining opposition figures, such as her rival Tundu Lissu, who is currently facing treason charges.

Her inauguration was a stark contrast to her first, when she took over from late President John Magufuli or her second after winning her first term.

The event was held in military barracks, under tight security, with none of the usual pomp and fanfare from members of the public, as they were barred.