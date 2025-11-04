Zimbabwe: Seventh Suspect Arrested Over Businessman Mutangadura's Murder

4 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

POLICE have confirmed the arrest of a seventh suspect over the cold-blooded killing of prominent Ruwa businessman Joseph Mutangadura.

The businessman was shot dead in August at his farmhouse by seven assailants, six of whom have since been accounted for.

The seventh suspect was identified as Webster Nhau (57) of Ruwa.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest this Monday.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of Webster Nhau (51) in connection with robbery and murder of a businessperson Joseph Mutangadura (67) on August 17, 2025 at Mutangadura Hideout Farm, Ruwa," said Nyathi.

"The suspect was arrested near his residence along Dustan Road, Ruwa on November 2, 2025. The police has arrested seven suspects in connection with the case."

In recent weeks, police nabbed Given Mandizadza (34), Phillip Mutasa (38) and Anesu Machadu (32) over the alleged murder and the trio has since appeared in court.

Another fugitive suspect, Vengesai Jabulani Mutasa (41), was captured in dramatic fashion after he shot dead a police officer in Sanyati, Mashonaland West province.

Last week, police arrested Tariro Mutsamanye (34) and Dexter Mugaro (31) in connection with Mutangadura's murder that shook the nation.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.