Zimbabwe: Seventh Suspect Arrested Over Businessman Mutangadura's Murder

POLICE have confirmed the arrest of a seventh suspect over the cold-blooded killing of prominent Ruwa businessman Joseph Mutangadura.

The businessman was shot dead in August at his farmhouse by seven assailants, six of whom have since been accounted for.

The seventh suspect was identified as Webster Nhau (57) of Ruwa.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest this Monday.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of Webster Nhau (51) in connection with robbery and murder of a businessperson Joseph Mutangadura (67) on August 17, 2025 at Mutangadura Hideout Farm, Ruwa," said Nyathi.

"The suspect was arrested near his residence along Dustan Road, Ruwa on November 2, 2025. The police has arrested seven suspects in connection with the case."

In recent weeks, police nabbed Given Mandizadza (34), Phillip Mutasa (38) and Anesu Machadu (32) over the alleged murder and the trio has since appeared in court.

Another fugitive suspect, Vengesai Jabulani Mutasa (41), was captured in dramatic fashion after he shot dead a police officer in Sanyati, Mashonaland West province.

Last week, police arrested Tariro Mutsamanye (34) and Dexter Mugaro (31) in connection with Mutangadura's murder that shook the nation.