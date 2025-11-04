Africa: Stop Endorsing Tyranny in Africa - Chamisa Blasts AU, SADC

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has criticised the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU), accusing them of failing to act decisively in response to Tanzania's deepening political crisis.

He urged both bodies to move beyond passive observation and take meaningful steps to facilitate a political resolution, following a controversial election in which hundreds of opposition supporters and activists have reportedly been killed.

According to reports, approximately 700 people were killed after protesting last week's presidential election. The poll saw the incumbent, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, run virtually unchallenged after key opposition figures were jailed or barred from participating.

In a statement issued on Monday, Chamisa argued that it is inadequate for SADC simply to note irregularities in an election without providing mechanisms to address them.

"While acknowledging the objective and constructive SEOM report, and the notable observations and deficits highlighted by the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM), it remains imperative to further strengthen institutions, mechanisms, and laws that serve as avenues of appeal to address and enhance electoral processes, and to ensure the execution and implementation of the recommendations designed to resolve electoral issues.

"There must be a framework and roadmap for resolving disputes in all the countries with such challenges, in particular Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Tanzania. This will curb the recurring problems and the vicious cycle of disputed and discredited electoral processes," he said.

Chamisa went further, accusing the AU of routinely endorsing flawed elections that entrench authoritarian leaders.

"We further call upon the AU to stop, and forthwith seize, the tradition of rubber stamping, and to cease endorsing tyranny and the reversal of democracy on the continent. A New Africa in Our Lifetime. We Will Make It Possible," he said.

He argued that instead of defending democracy, the AU has increasingly acted as a passive spectator.

"Equally, the African Union has been found wanting by ignoring these ongoing challenges. The AU has been an absent guardian and a missing guardrail. Instead of fulfilling its mandate with and for the African people, it has become a club for the endorsement of illegitimacy, oppression and African people's marginalisation."

Chamisa also expressed solidarity with Tanzanian opposition figures who have been detained. He called for the immediate release of political prisoners and urged SADC to reform itself to better manage modern political crises.

"In Tanzania, we urge the immediate release of the opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, and all other political prisoners, and stress the need for a political solution to address the problems affecting the citizens of Tanzania. SADC needs to be revamped and reformed to capacitate it to deal with contemporary challenges emerging in the region," he said.

Chamisa briefly reflected on his personal experience with disputed elections in 2018 and 2023, taking a subtle jab at President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom he implied had benefited from questionable electoral processes.

CCC senior leader Senator Jameson Timba also urged Tanzanian opposition leaders to sustain lawful pressure.

"The opposition and civil society in Tanzania must maintain lawful, disciplined pressure until full accountability and reform are achieved. If they lift their foot from the pedal now, they will have only themselves to blame when repression hardens," Timba said.

Meanwhile, President Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in yesterday. Notably, very few regional leaders attended the ceremony. Zimbabwe was represented by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, while many other countries sent lower-level delegations.

Tanzania's election has drawn widespread condemnation from international human rights organisations.