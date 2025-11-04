Zimbabwe: Chivayo Gifts Scotland FC U.S.$250,000 for Winning 2025 PSL Title

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo has gifted US$250,000 to 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Scottland FC.

This comes a day after the team sealed its 2025 league championship with a 5-1 win against relegated side Kwekwe United.

"In recognition of this massive history-breaking achievement, and for your exemplary leadership and passion for the game of football.

"I invite the team captain and the team manager to come and see me personally on Saturday to collect USD250,000 as a small token of my appreciation and to share it with the entire team, the coach and the technical staff," wrote Chivayo.

Scotland FC became the second club since Black Rhinos in 1984 to win a PSL league title in its debut season.

Mabviravira sealed its title with two games to spare, so its remaining two league fixtures against Green Fuel and Tel One will be dead rubbers.

Scottland FC's coronation will be held at Ascot Stadium on the last matchday when they face Tel One.