Zimbabwe: Chivayo Gifts Scotland FC U.S.$250,000 for Winning 2025 PSL Title

3 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo has gifted US$250,000 to 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Scottland FC.

This comes a day after the team sealed its 2025 league championship with a 5-1 win against relegated side Kwekwe United.

"In recognition of this massive history-breaking achievement, and for your exemplary leadership and passion for the game of football.

"I invite the team captain and the team manager to come and see me personally on Saturday to collect USD250,000 as a small token of my appreciation and to share it with the entire team, the coach and the technical staff," wrote Chivayo.

Scotland FC became the second club since Black Rhinos in 1984 to win a PSL league title in its debut season.

Mabviravira sealed its title with two games to spare, so its remaining two league fixtures against Green Fuel and Tel One will be dead rubbers.

Scottland FC's coronation will be held at Ascot Stadium on the last matchday when they face Tel One.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.