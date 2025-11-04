South Africa: FlySafair Cabin Crew Down Tools Over Pay Dispute - South African News Briefs - November 4, 2025

FlySafair Cabin Crew Down Tools Over Pay Dispute

FlySafair cabin crew, represented by the South African Cabin Crew Association, have gone on strike, demanding higher wages and a review of their work roster, reports SABC News. The airline says it does not anticipate any disruptions to its flight schedule. FlySafair also said that more than two-thirds of its cabin crew have committed to continuing to work. FlySafair Chief Marketing Officer Kirby Gordon confirmed that while constructive talks took place, no agreement was reached, and the strike officially began at midnight. However, he assured passengers that all scheduled flights remain fully staffed and operational.

Public Works Enlists Zulu King to Tackle Construction Mafias in KwaZulu-Natal

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure has enlisted the support of traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to combat construction mafias disrupting government projects, reports EWN. Minister Dean Macpherson and KZN MEC Martin Meyer met with King Misuzulu in Nongoma to discuss infrastructure developments, including the renovation of the old Ulundi KZN Legislature. They both stressed that they were committed to ending the influence of construction gangs, which have been accused of extortion, project delays, and violence. A new framework of social facilitation was created to curb the mafia's activities, and the king was requested to assist. King Misuzulu welcomed the initiative and pledged his support for the department's efforts to improve infrastructure in the province.

NUM Demands 15% Pay Hike as Eskom Wage Talks Begin

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has begun wage negotiations with Eskom, demanding a 15% salary increase, a monthly housing allowance of R7,000, and an 80% contribution to medical aid from the company, reports SABC News. The current three-year, 7% wage agreement expires in June next year. NUM has warned that the talks could be complicated by Eskom's restructuring into three entities, which the utility says should each have its own union recognition agreements. The union argues this undermines collective bargaining and worker unity. NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mamburu said that rising living costs justify the wage demand and reiterated the union's stance that all negotiations should remain within the central bargaining forum.

More South African news