Uganda: Kyankwanzi NRM Boss Steps Down to Campaign for Wife in Parliamentary Race

The Kyankwanzi District NRM Chairperson, Paul Bukenya, has stepped aside from his role to campaign for his wife, Christine Bukenya Sendawula, who is running as an independent in the Kyankwanzi District Member of Parliament contest.

Bukenya announced his decision during an NRM reconciliation meeting, saying he acted in accordance with the party constitution, which bars its leaders from openly supporting independent candidates. He added that his move was meant to uphold transparency and protect the image of the party.

"I have stepped down to restore the glory of the NRM, which has been tarnished by individuals who won party flags through election malpractice," Bukenya said.

He officially handed over his duties to Mary Wekembe, the district NRM Vice Chairperson, who will serve as acting chairperson.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Bukenya also addressed allegations linking him to the dismissal of former district NRM Administrative Secretary John Rubinga, explaining that the decision followed a directive from NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong in a letter dated July 24, which cited corruption and mismanagement of party funds pending investigations.

He revealed that Charles Mugisha had been appointed as the new Administrative Secretary, stressing that Rubinga would not be reinstated.

However, Anamaria Nankabirwa, the Kyankwanzi Woman MP flag bearer and former district NRM chairperson, criticised Bukenya's unilateral decision to appoint a new official without consulting the District Executive Committee.

"The issue of party fund mismanagement remains unresolved, even after Rubinga's suspension," Nankabirwa said, adding that money meant for older persons had not reached its intended beneficiaries. She urged members not to dismiss Rubinga's contributions to the party due to political disputes.

Other NRM officials also weighed in on the matter. Arone Ndobe, the NRM spokesperson for Ntunda Town Council, blamed internal divisions and personal interests for weakening the party, while Asuman Sembatya, the district NRM General Secretary, commended Bukenya's decision and called for unity.

NRM supporter Juliet Kazini urged all members to rally behind the party's manifesto, while Sharon Akunda, the Kyankwanzi Resident District Commissioner, cautioned leaders against pursuing personal interests at the expense of party cohesion.

As Kyankwanzi heads into the 2025 elections, the ruling party faces growing internal tensions, with local leaders warning that unresolved conflicts and personal rivalries could derail NRM's unity and performance in the district.