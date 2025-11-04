Uganda: Munyagwa Promises Expulsion of Foreign Small Business Operators, Release of Political Prisoners If Elected President

The President of the Common Man's Party (CMP), Mubarak Munyagwa Sserunga, popularly known as 'Mugati gwa Butter', has pledged to expel all foreigners engaged in nonprofessional activities in Uganda within 48 hours if elected president in the January 15th general elections.

Addressing thousands of supporters in Rukungiri District on Monday, Munyagwa criticised foreign nationals, particularly Chinese and Indian businesspeople, for dominating small businesses that he says rightfully belong to Ugandans.

"When you reach Kampala, you find Chinese and Indians who came as investors dealing in small businesses that are supposed to be done by your sons and daughters. What you need to do is vote me in the office of president and you will see what will happen to them," Munyagwa said.

The former Kawempe South Member of Parliament accused some foreign nationals of working as security guards and selling goods such as pancakes and yellow bananas, criticising the government for allegedly allowing this to continue.

"So my government will not tolerate such nonsense," he said.

Munyagwa also promised to secure the release of opposition leaders such as four time presidential candidate Kizza Besigye, a prominent political figure and Rukungiri native, once he assumes office.

"I started the struggle of liberating our country Uganda from the hands of corrupt and incompetent leadership of Museveni and his people with your son Dr. Besigye. So I can't forget him. I promise you that I will do whatever it takes to free the son of the soil because he is the father of opposition in Uganda," he said.

In addition to his pledge on foreign nationals and opposition leadership, Munyagwa outlined a broader policy agenda focused on equality, resource distribution, and national development.

"My leadership will work for all, that's why I choose 'Lusaniya' as my symbol so every Ugandan will be worked on and treated equally without favor, color or tribe," he said.

Key priorities of Munyagwa's platform include equitable distribution of resources, increased salaries for civil servants, agricultural transformation, and improved market networks.

"For every country to develop, there should be equal distribution of resources. What is killing our country is the absence of equality where a few are holding national resources that would have contributed to the development of our country Uganda," he said.

The candidate further vowed to revisit the East African Community Protocol, citing inequalities in regional trade that he claims disadvantage Ugandans, particularly in dealings with Kenya and Tanzania.

Residents at the rallies expressed strong support for Munyagwa, indicating that his campaign message on equality, national ownership of businesses, and political reform resonated with voters in Rukungiri.