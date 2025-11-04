Uganda: Katikkiro Mayiga Urges Religious Leaders to Prioritise Development and Empower Believers

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has called upon religious leaders to prioritise development among believers to enable Christians to improve their livelihoods while supporting the Church's mission.

Speaking during the opening Mass of the 6th Diocesan Synod held at Our Lady of Sorrows Cathedral, Kitovu in Masaka city on Monday, Mayiga emphasised the vital role of community development at both parish and individual levels.

"I request the Church to focus on development at the parish level and among ordinary Christians so that the Church's mission can advance. I urge religious leaders to prioritise the socio-economic growth of believers even as they strengthen their spiritual well-being," he said.

Mayiga applauded the Church for establishing high-performing schools that prepare future generations, adding that it is essential for these institutions to uphold moral and human-centered values.

In a message from the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, The Most Rev. Paul Ssemogerere, delivered by former Vicar General Msgr. Charles Kasibante, Ssemogerere encouraged Christians to continue working together, noting that unity has always been the cornerstone of the Church's progress.

Presiding over the Mass, The Bishop of Masaka Diocese, Rt. Rev. Serverus Jjumba highlighted that the Synod serves as a platform for the Church to self-evaluate and strategize for the future.

"This Synod helps us reflect on every aspect of the Church's mission. It aims to produce meaningful outcomes that strengthen evangelization and faith. We are hopeful that this synod will yield valuable fruits for the Church," he said.

According to Bishop Jjumba, the Synod is held under the theme, "To be a Church Rooted in the Gospel, Witnessing, Walking Together, and Firm in Faith."

The Bishop of West Buganda Diocese, Rt Rev. Gaster Nsereko, expressed gratitude for being invited, describing the gesture as a testament to strengthened collaboration between the Anglican and Catholic Churches.

He noted that the Synod will help inspire all believers to embrace development, unity, and self-reliance in line with the theme.

Also in attendance was Rev. Fr. George Kwami Kouwonou, the representative of Pope Leo XIV from Togo, Sheikh Kiruuta Badru Wasajja, the head of the Masaka Muslim leadership, among other dignitaries.

The Synod is an ecclesiastical gathering organized by the Catholic Church to evaluate its mission, review past achievements, and plan future actions with participation from different faith leaders.

This year's assembly, which will run for eight days from yesterday until November 9 at Kitovu Sports Arena, is the first of its kind since 2003, which was presided over by the late Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa.