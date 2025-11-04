Uganda: So Far So Good for Museveni Campaigns, Says Todwong

The NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong has said the campaigns for President Museveni are so far moving as planned.

Speaking in an interview in Serere on Monday afternoon, Todwong said there has not been any interruptions in the plan for the NRM presidential candidate.

"The campaign has been very smooth and we are happy for the massive turn-up all over which speaks to the connection between the party and the people, because they understand our message," Todwong said.

He noted the NRM will live up to the expectations of its supporters.

President Museveni has in the past month or so combed Luweero, Lango, West Nile, Acholi, Karamoja sub-regions and currently traversing Teso in search for votes.

Museveni's campaigns in Teso will climax on Wednesday with a mega rally in Kumi.

Speaking on Monday, NRM's Todwong admitted that there are grey areas in terms of service delivery for government but promised to make mends.

"There could be errors here and there and there could have been things which have not been done properly well, either in local government, central government, or in the region. That is why to governance is a process.We keep improving where we have not performed well, and we keep taking stock of what we have done better,"Todwong said.

"We are here to consolidate the gains of Uganda, and we keep promoting these gains and making sure that they get to each and every person."

He also spoke of a change in strategy by the NRM, this time round using party structures to comb areas for votes.

"We erred in our strategy last time, but from what you have seen and what you have been following, this time we are using the party structures, who are right from the grassroots, the villages, to mobilise for the party and get in touch with every household."

He said this has seen people attending the party rallies in big numbers, noting that the new strategy is working out as planned.