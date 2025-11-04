Morocco: Cash Plus to Launch $81m IPO On Casablanca Stock Exchange

TLDR

The Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC) has approved the initial public offering (IPO) of Cash Plus, paving the way for the company's listing on the Casablanca Stock Exchange

The IPO will comprise a dual operation: the issuance of 2 million new shares and the sale of 1.8 million existing shares at 200 dirhams per share

Proceeds from the capital increase will fund Cash Plus's expansion strategy, including the rollout of new agencies and investments in digital financial solutions

The Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC) has approved the initial public offering (IPO) of Cash Plus, paving the way for the company's listing on the Casablanca Stock Exchange on December 8, 2025. The authorization, issued under reference VI/EM/036/2025, marks a major milestone for one of Morocco's leading payment and money transfer companies.

The IPO will comprise a dual operation: the issuance of 2 million new shares and the sale of 1.8 million existing shares at 200 dirhams per share, for a total transaction value of 750 million dirhams. The subscription period will run from November 19 to 25, 2025.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Proceeds from the capital increase will fund Cash Plus's expansion strategy, including the rollout of new agencies and investments in digital financial solutions. Founded in 2004, the company operates a large network offering money transfers, bill payments, foreign exchange, and digital accounts--anchored in its mission to advance financial inclusion.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

Cash Plus's upcoming IPO highlights growing investor appetite for Morocco's fintech and financial services sector, as the Casablanca Stock Exchange continues to attract listings from high-growth, tech-driven companies. The 750 million dirham offering--split between new and existing shares--will strengthen the company's balance sheet and support its digital transformation strategy amid intensifying competition in North Africa's payments market. By going public, Cash Plus aims to consolidate its leadership in domestic remittances while accelerating its shift toward mobile and online platforms. The listing also broadens access for institutional and retail investors to a company at the heart of Morocco's financial inclusion agenda. For the market, it marks a positive signal of confidence and diversification in listed sectors beyond traditional industries. If successful, the transaction could encourage other fintech players to follow suit, boosting liquidity and innovation on Morocco's capital markets.