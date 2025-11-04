Kenya: Ombudsman Seeks Judiciary's Response in Gitson Energy Information Request

Nairobi — The Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ) has written to the Judiciary seeking an explanation over its failure to respond to an information request filed by Gitson Energy Limited under the Access to Information Act, 2016.

In a letter addressed to Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Hon. Winfridah B. Mokaya, the Ombudsman said it had received an application for review from Gitson Energy's representative, James Gitau, who sought access to official communication records related to an ongoing case at the Court of Appeal in Nyeri.

Gitau had requested email server logs between the Deputy Registrar of the Nyeri Court of Appeal and the firm of Theuri and Wesonga Advocates, as well as all directions issued in Civil Application No. E042 of 2023: Gitson Energy Limited vs. Mohamud Iltarakwa Kochale & 14 Others.

He says no response has been received from the court despite multiple requests since July 2025.

Access to Information Commissioner Dorothy Jemator said the Commission has invoked Section 22(3) of the Access to Information Act and Regulation 25(1) of the ATI General Regulations, 2023, giving the Judiciary seven days to submit an institutional report or relevant information.

She warned that failure to respond within the timeline may prompt the Commission to make a determination without the Judiciary's input.