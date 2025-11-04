Kenya: KWS Shifts to New KWS Pay System for Park Payments

4 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced a full transition from the old eCitizen platform to a new and upgraded payment system branded as KWSPay, designed to offer a more seamless and flexible experience for visitors and tourism stakeholders.

The upgraded system, which went live on November 1, introduces multiple payment options - including M-Pesa, bank cards, bank transfers, and an eWallet - with user instructions available on the KWS website and eCitizen portal.

Under the new framework, all transactions will apply a monthly dollar exchange rate based on Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) rates, alongside facilitation and administrative fees as outlined in Gazette Notice No. 17422 of December 2023. A 5 percent gateway fee will also apply to support system maintenance and operations.

KWS Director General Prof. Erustus Kanga said the system is part of efforts to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in payments for conservation fees and other KWS services.

He added that KWS and eCitizen remain open to public feedback to further improve service delivery.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.