Kenya: KWS Shifts to New KWS Pay System for Park Payments

Nairobi — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced a full transition from the old eCitizen platform to a new and upgraded payment system branded as KWSPay, designed to offer a more seamless and flexible experience for visitors and tourism stakeholders.

The upgraded system, which went live on November 1, introduces multiple payment options - including M-Pesa, bank cards, bank transfers, and an eWallet - with user instructions available on the KWS website and eCitizen portal.

Under the new framework, all transactions will apply a monthly dollar exchange rate based on Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) rates, alongside facilitation and administrative fees as outlined in Gazette Notice No. 17422 of December 2023. A 5 percent gateway fee will also apply to support system maintenance and operations.

KWS Director General Prof. Erustus Kanga said the system is part of efforts to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in payments for conservation fees and other KWS services.

He added that KWS and eCitizen remain open to public feedback to further improve service delivery.