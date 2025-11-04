South Africa Get Victory Over Bolivia in FIFA Under-17 World Cup Opener

4 November 2025
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

African teams made a strong start to the FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2025 with opening-day victories for South Africa and Tunisia at the Aspire Zone in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

South Africa beat Bolivia 3-1 in Group A, while Tunisia thumped Fiji 6-0 in their Group D clash. Senegal were held to a 0-0 draw by Croatia, while Morocco lost 2-0 to Japan.

South Africa were reduced to 10 men on 36 minutes when right-back Sive Pama was sent off after a Video Assistant Referee review.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

But two minutes later, they took the lead through their talisman Emile Witbooi. After being played one-on-one with Bolivia goalkeeper Geronimo Govea, his first shot from 15 yards struck the post. However, he was alert to the rebound and kept his cool to calmly slot the ball into the back of the net under pressure from a defender.

Winger Alwande Booysen had only been on the pitch for a matter of seconds after coming on as a substitute when he laid the ball on a plate for Neo Bohloko to score South Africa's second.

The low cross to the back post was turned in by the Kaizer Chiefs man, who now has 16 goals in 33 appearances for the national Under-17 side.

Bolivia pulled a goal back through Jesus Maraude's Panenka penalty as they pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but Booysen was played into acres of space on the right.

He might have gone for goal himself, but unselfishly slipped the ball to Shaun Els at the back post for a tap-in to seal the game for South Africa, who are next in action on Thursday against hosts Qatar.

Wassim Slama and Fedi Tayechi scored two goals each as Tunisia overwhelmed Fiji. Anisse Saidi and Saïfedin Haj Abdallah also found the back of the net in the biggest victory of the tournament so far.

Tunisia are in a tough pool that also includes Argentina and Belgium, and they face the South American side next on Thursday.

Senegal had 13 shots at goal to Croatia's six but could not break the deadlock. They will now hope to do so against Costa Rica in their next fixture, also on Thursday.

Morocco must overcome Portugal in their next match following their defeat to Japan.

The top two teams in each group automatically advance to the Round of 32, along with the eight best third-placed teams, providing plenty of opportunity for qualification.

Read the original article on Cosafa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Council of Southern African Football Associations. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.