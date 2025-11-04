South Africa Get Victory Over Bolivia in FIFA Under-17 World Cup Opener

African teams made a strong start to the FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2025 with opening-day victories for South Africa and Tunisia at the Aspire Zone in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

South Africa beat Bolivia 3-1 in Group A, while Tunisia thumped Fiji 6-0 in their Group D clash. Senegal were held to a 0-0 draw by Croatia, while Morocco lost 2-0 to Japan.

South Africa were reduced to 10 men on 36 minutes when right-back Sive Pama was sent off after a Video Assistant Referee review.

But two minutes later, they took the lead through their talisman Emile Witbooi. After being played one-on-one with Bolivia goalkeeper Geronimo Govea, his first shot from 15 yards struck the post. However, he was alert to the rebound and kept his cool to calmly slot the ball into the back of the net under pressure from a defender.

Winger Alwande Booysen had only been on the pitch for a matter of seconds after coming on as a substitute when he laid the ball on a plate for Neo Bohloko to score South Africa's second.

The low cross to the back post was turned in by the Kaizer Chiefs man, who now has 16 goals in 33 appearances for the national Under-17 side.

Bolivia pulled a goal back through Jesus Maraude's Panenka penalty as they pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but Booysen was played into acres of space on the right.

He might have gone for goal himself, but unselfishly slipped the ball to Shaun Els at the back post for a tap-in to seal the game for South Africa, who are next in action on Thursday against hosts Qatar.

Wassim Slama and Fedi Tayechi scored two goals each as Tunisia overwhelmed Fiji. Anisse Saidi and Saïfedin Haj Abdallah also found the back of the net in the biggest victory of the tournament so far.

Tunisia are in a tough pool that also includes Argentina and Belgium, and they face the South American side next on Thursday.

Senegal had 13 shots at goal to Croatia's six but could not break the deadlock. They will now hope to do so against Costa Rica in their next fixture, also on Thursday.

Morocco must overcome Portugal in their next match following their defeat to Japan.

The top two teams in each group automatically advance to the Round of 32, along with the eight best third-placed teams, providing plenty of opportunity for qualification.