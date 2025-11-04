Uganda: Gonahasa Highlights Uganda's Leap Toward an Innovation-Driven Economy

The Team Lead at Industry 4.0+, David Gonahasa, has reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to accelerating technological transformation and strengthening its innovation ecosystem.

Speaking during Spotlight Uganda hosted by NBS Television on Monday, held under the theme "Innovating for Impact: Building Uganda's New Economy Through Science, Technology & Innovation," Gonahasa emphasised the government's pivotal role in shaping an enabling environment for innovators, entrepreneurs, and industry players.

"At the Science, Technology, and Innovation Secretariat, we help build an enabling ecosystem for innovation. Our goal is to create the right infrastructure, policies, and support systems to ensure Uganda becomes competitive in the global digital economy," he said.

Gonahasa highlighted Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a critical pillar of Uganda's innovation agenda, particularly in boosting the agricultural value chain.

"Using AI, we can analyse the quality of soil and advise farmers on how to go about farming. This improves decision-making, productivity, and food security," he said.

In a move to strengthen digital sovereignty and reduce dependence on foreign data infrastructure, the STI Secretariat has successfully developed and launched Uganda's own cloud-hosting service.

"We've built and launched a local cloud service in Uganda so you can host your internet assets. This ensures data security, reduces costs, and promotes local digital innovation," he said.

Gonahasa stressed the importance of strategic access to data, calling for structured mechanisms that enable the development of competitive AI models within Uganda.

"We need to think about how we can create a level of access to data that different people can use to train different AI models. Data governance and availability are essential to leapfrogging innovation," he said.

In one of the most ambitious announcements of the session, Gonahasa revealed plans to establish East Africa's first high-grade silicon plant, a foundational step toward semiconductor production.

"We are looking at building East Africa's first high-grade silicone plant with the goal to ultimately start producing chips. This positions Uganda as a future player in the global semiconductor value chain," he said

Gonahasa reiterated that Uganda stands at the cusp of a technological renaissance, driven by strategic investment, talent development, and government commitment.

"Our vision is to build a modern, knowledge-based economy driven by science, technology, and innovation," he said.