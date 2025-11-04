Kenya: Police Officers From Across the Globe Converge in Nairobi for Investigations Seminar

Nairobi — A five-day International Investigations Seminar bringing together 40 law enforcement officers from across the world kicked off on Monday at the National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA) in South C, Nairobi.

The forum, themed "Strengthening Professional Policing and Crime Management in a Changing World," seeks to enhance international collaboration, knowledge sharing, and capacity building among policing and investigative professionals.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, who officially opened the seminar, hailed it as a vital platform for developing modern investigative techniques and promoting professional policing in an increasingly complex global environment.

"We must work together -- crime does not know borders," said IG Kanja, urging law enforcement agencies to embrace closer partnerships with communities to strengthen crime prevention.

"For effective policing, communities must be involved," he emphasized.

Kanja outlined three key pillars for effective crime management -- technological integration, inter-agency and international cooperation, and community-centred policing -- as critical to addressing evolving security challenges.

Global cooperation

Organized by the International Police Association (IPA), the seminar unites both active and retired police officers through friendship, solidarity, and professional cooperation.

In his address, IG Kanja applauded the contribution of key partners, including the International Justice Mission (IJM), International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), saying their participation would enrich the seminar's outcomes.

He reaffirmed the National Police Service's (NPS) commitment to continuous training and global cooperation, pledging to strengthen partnerships to combat transnational crimes such as drug and human trafficking, cybercrime, money laundering, cross-border stock theft, gunrunning, and terrorism.

Among those present were Ruzaimi Mohamad, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Kenya; Mohamed Amin, Director of Criminal Investigations; Sospeter Munyi, Commandant of NCIA; Vincent Chahale, IJM Country Director; Muchiri Nyaga, NPS Corporate Communications Director; Charles Kosgei, Deputy Director of Reforms (KPS); and Jared Ojuok, President of the IPA Kenya Section, among other senior officials.

