Kenya: Online Drivers Petition Government Over Low Prices

4 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Online drivers are set to submit a petition to the Ministry of Transport today over what they term as low ride prices amid rising fuel costs.

Through their umbrella body, the Amalgamation of Digital Transport Organizations (ADTO), the drivers said the purpose of the march is to air their grievances to the government.

On Sunday, the drivers - drawn from Uber and Bolt - among others, suspended services and switched off ride-hailing platforms to protest against the continued low prices that they say have made operations unsustainable.

"The Communication Committee of the Amalgamation of Digital Transport Organisation-Kenya, through the joint chairs, wishes to notify all captains, vehicle owners and operators, digital boda riders, app companies and the general public that from midnight, 3rd November 2025, all captains will engage in a switch-off of all application companies and no drivers will be available online," the group said in a statement.

"The captains and the entire driver community will also be engaging in demonstrations and picketing, and no driver will be working during the period that others have switched off," the statement added.

In 2024, Bolt raised its prices by 10 percent in response to rising operational costs and persistent complaints from drivers about low earnings.

Similarly, Uber also increased fares by 10 percent following a series of protests from its drivers.

