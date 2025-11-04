Malawi: Lilongwe Dho Hails Mother Care Groups for Scaling Up Immunisation Coverage

The Lilongwe District Health Office (DHO), through its Extended Programme on Immunisation (EPI), has applauded the role of Mother Care Groups (MCGs) in improving immunisation coverage among under-five children in the district.

Speaking during a monitoring visit, Deputy EPI Coordinator for Lilongwe, Rose Kandulu, said the Mother Care Groups have, over the past four years, played a critical role in sensitising mothers on the importance of timely vaccination. She said their efforts have significantly contributed to raising immunisation coverage to 85 percent and above in previously low-performing areas.

"We established these Mother Care Groups in health facilities where immunisation coverage was low. Since then, coverage has gone up, and this has greatly helped in reducing preventable illnesses and premature deaths," said Kandulu.

The initiative is part of a five-year programme known as the Health Strengthening Immunisation Project, implemented by the Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) with financial support from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

MHEN Assistant Project Officer, Tumpale Kalobo, said the organisation remains committed to supporting the Mother Care Groups through both training and financial assistance to ensure sustainability.

"We are pleased with the strong coordination between the MCGs and the DHO. Their collaboration in compiling monthly immunisation reports makes it easier to track progress and address challenges. We encourage the groups to continue their good work in supporting their communities," said Kalobo.

So far, MHEN has conducted monitoring visits in 21 out of the 31 Mother Care Groups in the outskirts of Lilongwe. The project is also being implemented in Mchinji, Ntchisi, Dowa, Blantyre, Chitipa, Kasungu, among other districts.