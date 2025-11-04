Malawi: Mpico, Soche Technical College Signs MOU to Offer Tertiary Education to Vulnerable Students

MPICO plc, a subsidiary of a leading financial services provider Old Mutual Malawi has entered into a partnership with Soche Technical College, a collaboration which is aimed at offering support to vulnerable young people who never had an opportunity to access formal education to be trained in two trades namely; Plumbing and Electrical Installation.

Speaking during the official signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) held at Old Mutual head offices in Blantyre, Head of Property Services at MPICO, Elliott Jambo said they decided to partner the College in the initiative as they aim to build brighter future for the needy young people by creating an opportunity for them to get equiped with skills in the two fields so that they start relying themselves in the future which he also said that the initiative embodies the spirit of shared value and community empowerment.

"At MPICO, as part of Old Mutual Group, we believe that success of our business is deeply connected to the well-being and progress of the communities we serve and this partnership reflects that belief in action.

"In this partnership we have contributed K10 million, which will go towards the training program and and financial literacy sessions. The support will ensure that beneficiaries not only acquire hands-on technical skills but also learn how to manage their income, save, and plan for a sustainable future," said Jambo.

He added that the MoU is also about restoring hope, creating opportunities, and empowering young Malawians to become productive citizens.

Acting Head of Construction Department at Soche Technical College, Steria Mpinganjira commended MPICO for the sponsorship describing it as crucial as it will rescue students who dropped out of school from primary as well as secondary school due to financial challenges.

According to Mpinganjira, the college is targeting to train a total of 40 young people who are surrounding the college in the six weeks training.

"Through this initiative we'll equip the students with vocational and entrepreneurial skills that can transform not only their individual lives but also the communities they come from, and to ensure they are all moving at the same level of understanding we have planned to be teaching them using both Chichewa as well as English," said Mpinganjira.