South Africa: Man Arrested for Trespassing G20 Venue

4 November 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police have arrested a man for allegedly trespassing at the NASREC venue in the south of Johannesburg, where South Africa's Group of Twenty (G20) conference will be hosted from 22-23 November, 2025.

The man who works as an operations director at Gauntlet Security Solutions was arrested on Monday.

"His stunt at NASREC was an attempt at proving his falsehood that South Africa's security apparatus were not ready to secure the forthcoming G20 Leaders' Summit," Deputy Government Spokesperson William Baloyi said on Tuesday.

According to Baloyi, the man's arrest demonstrates that the law enforcement agencies are more than ready to ensure the safety of all delegates at the upcoming summit.

Since taking over the G20 Presidency, South Africa has already hosted more than 130 G20 preparatory meetings, some at Ministerial level and Governors of Central Banks, without any incident.

South Africa assumed the Presidency for G20 from 1 December 2024, and it runs through to November 2025, under the theme: "Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability."

G20 members include the world's major economies, representing 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade, and two-thirds of the world's population.

The G20 comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States), the European Union, and since 2023, the African Union.

