South Africa: President Ramaphosa Appoints IEC Commissioners

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed commissioners for the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

The appointments were made in terms of Section 6 of the Electoral Commission Act and on the recommendation of the National Assembly.

"Mrs Joyce Pitso will serve as a full-time member of the Electoral Commission. Judge Dhaya Pillay will serve as a part-time member of the Electoral Commission. Mr Mosotho Moepya will serve as a full-time member of the Electoral Commission.

"President Ramaphosa has also, in terms of Section 8(1) of the Electoral Commission Act, designated Mr Moepya as the chairperson of the Commission.

"The President wishes the commissioners well in safeguarding the integrity of diverse elections in the country," the Presidency said.

The commissioners will serve for a period of seven years.