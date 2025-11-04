South Africa: Media Statement - Scopa Continues With Oversight Enquiry Into Financial Matter of Raf

press release

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) will this week continue with its oversight enquiry into the financial management and related affairs of the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

On Tuesday, former PwC employee Mr Johan van Huyststeen will testify on the nature of the advice sought by the RAF regarding the changes the fund made to its accounting policy.

The change in accounting policy led to a protracted legal dispute with the Auditor-General (AG) with a full bench of the High Court in Pretoria ruling in favour of the AG, while the Supreme Court of Appeal has on two occasions turned down the RAF's appeal. Over R10 million in legal fees has been spent by the RAF over the matter.

The committee will also hear from the RAF's Chief Financial Officer Ms Berenice Potgieter and suspended Acting Chief Investment Officer Mr Sefotle Modiba will also testify on the accounting policy, actuarial evaluations and the impact on hundreds of thousands of claimants.

On Wednesday Mr Stephen Msiza will testify on the procurement of close protection services for the former RAF CEO, Mr Collins Letsoalo that exceeded the R480 000 limit set by the Board of the RAF.

Details of the programme are as follows:

DATE

TIME

AGENDA

VENUE

Tuesday , 4 Nov 2025

09h00 - 11h00

RAF enquiry: presentation and engagement with PwC regarding their role in the technical review, the implications of implementing IPSAS 42

M514

11h00 - 11h15

Tea break

11h15 - 13h00

RAF enquiry: RAF Executive Management - Mr S Modiba & Ms B Potgieter

18h30 - 21h00

RAF enquiry: RAF Executive Management - Mr S Modiba & Ms B Potgieter

Wed , 5 Nov 205

09h00 - 11h00

RAF enquiry: RAF Executive Management - Mr S Msiza

M514

11h00 - 11h15

Tea Break

11h15 - 14h00

RAF enquiry: RAF Executive Management - Mr S Msiza

18h30 - 21h00

RAF enquiry: RAF Executive Management - Mr S Msiza

Fri , 7 Nov 2025

09h00 - 11h00

RAF enquiry: Witness - Ian Barriel

Virtual

11h00 - 11h15

Tea Break

11h15 - 13h00

RAF enquiry: Witness - Ian Barriel