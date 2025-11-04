Botswana: Ntsima Launches Income Generating Platform

Gaborone — Botswana musician and entrepreneur Kgotla Ntsima, popularly known as Jujuboy, officially launched a new digital platform, ImpressUs, aiming to help Botswana's creative community turn their talent into income.

At a recent press conference, Ntsima explained that ImpressUs encouraged artists, influencers, and everyday content creators to upload original videos and photos.

A P1,000 cash prize is awarded daily to the post with the most likes.

This concept was inspired by Ntsima's realisation that the current social media environment does not favour Botswana creatives, despite their content generating revenue on global platforms.

Ntsima highlighted that, unlike most social media platforms where algorithms decided what users see based on popularity or engagement history, ImpressUs gave all content an equal opportunity to reach viewers. Every post, no matter the creator's size or past success, has an equal chance of being seen, making the platform uniquely fair for all participants, he said.

He further explained, "The app's visibility engine is designed not to be influenced or manipulated by external factors such as paid promotion, engagement posts, or user biases.

Instead, it uses a rotation-based feed that randomly displays content, ensuring even first-time or lesser-known creators receive the same exposure as popular ones."

In addition to fair exposure, Ntsima noted that the application supported audience engagement through interactive comment sections.

He revealed that the team had already paid sixteen creators for their content, with some, like Desmond Gaeemelwe, earning multiple payments.

Highlighting community impact, Ntsima added, "We have already approached 10 thousand more users," and stated that the application mirrored his appreciation for Botswana's creatives and passion to offer everyone a fair chance to earn through entertainment.

"And not only that, but also to give business owners a chance to advance themselves."

Currently available exclusively on Google Play, ImpressUs is partnering with Mascom, a mobile network and digital service provider. To earn real cash rewards, users must have Mascom's SIM card and use the MyZaka payment platform, which also provides access to special data bundles ranging from a daily package of P5 to a monthly package of P100.

"We empower initiatives that empower and offer solutions to challenges in the community. It's our desire to enhance online content platforms," said Lindy Ramontshonyana, Mascom Digital Products Manager.

For Ntsima, the ultimate goal is for ImpressUs to one day pay up to one hundred creators a day.

He concluded, "It's finally time to get paid for your talent."

