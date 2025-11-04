Somalia PM Urges Stronger Internet Governance At National Forum

Mogadishu — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Tuesday emphasized the need for practical outcomes from the Somali Internet Governance Forum to strengthen the country's internet management and usage framework.

Speaking at the opening of the forum, Barre said Somalia must align with international standards, where clear regulations govern online activity to prevent abuses and ensure digital ethics.

"The forum must produce actionable recommendations that we can bring to global technology discussions. Around the world, internet use is regulated with clear laws, and violations carry penalties. Unfortunately, in our country, the internet has often been misused, and this must change," the Prime Minister said.

Barre also highlighted the importance of national unity, urging citizens and private companies to work collectively for the country's development while safeguarding the public interest. He called on internet providers to share resources fairly and avoid counterproductive competition.

The Prime Minister concluded by pledging that the federal government would continue strengthening legislation and modern systems to ensure digital security, protect user rights, and support Somalia's digital economy.