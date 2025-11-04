Somalia, World Bank Launch Disaster Preparedness Project to Boost Government Response Capacity

4 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle, on Tuesday, chaired a high-level meeting on the Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option (Cat DDO) project, supported by the World Bank and implemented by the Federal Government of Somalia.

The meeting, attended by senior government officials, including the Director-General of the Ministry of Finance, Sulayman, focused on strengthening the government's capacity to manage natural disasters and respond swiftly to emergencies before they lead to displacement or loss of life and property.

Commissioner Abdulle said the project was critical for Somalia, especially amid a decline in humanitarian funding, as it will help build national resilience and improve the country's preparedness to handle disaster-related crises.

He emphasized that the Cat DDO initiative will enhance coordination between government institutions and development partners to ensure timely and effective responses to future natural shocks.

