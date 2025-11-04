Somalia: Somali PM Launches Construction of Key Road in Mogadishu's Wadajir District

Mogadishu — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a nearly two-kilometre road in the Wadajir district of Mogadishu, saying the project will create jobs, boost business opportunities and enhance the beauty and development of the capital.

The new Buulo-Xuubeey road, located in one of Mogadishu's busiest neighbourhoods, is part of the government's broader plan to upgrade key infrastructure across the city.

"The Buulo-Xuubeey road has a long history and is one of the most important routes in the capital, hosting many vital centres for transport, trade and public movement," Barre said during the ceremony.

The prime minister noted that improving Mogadishu's road network plays a crucial role in enhancing security, easing traffic flow and supporting essential public services.

Barre praised the Benadir Regional Administration for its efforts in developing public infrastructure and urged officials to accelerate ongoing projects aimed at improving the city's cleanliness, aesthetics and sanitation.