Zimbabwe: SA Court Blocks Operation Dudula Over Xenophobic Campaign

A Johannesburg court has barred anti-migrant group Operation Dudula from targeting foreign nationals, ruling that its actions amount to unlawful xenophobic conduct.

The Gauteng High Court on Tuesday issued an interdict preventing the group from harassing, intimidating, assaulting, or obstructing foreign nationals, including blocking their access to healthcare services.

The case was brought by Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia (KAAX) and several civil society organisations, who accused Operation Dudula of leading a "systematic campaign of unlawful xenophobic action" and argued that the state had a duty to protect affected individuals.

Delivering judgment, Judge Leicester Adams stressed that non-citizens whether undocumented or not are entitled to fundamental human rights. He said Operation Dudula's sustained activities violated the rights to dignity, freedom, and security, and posed a real risk of continued harm without legal intervention.

The court granted the interdict and ordered Operation Dudula and state respondents to pay costs.