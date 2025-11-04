Tanzania: Dr Samia Reappoints Johari As the Attorney General

Dodoma — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has reappointed Hamza Said Johari as the Attorney General. The reappointment reflects President Samia's continued confidence in Johari's leadership of the crucial office responsible for providing legal advice to the Tanzanian government.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Secretary, the reappointment follows the completion of the General Election and preparations to form the Second Term of the Sixth Phase Government. The statement explained that the position of Attorney General is vital in ensuring that the Government fulfills its duties in accordance with the principles of law and good governance.

The statement concluded by announcing that Johari will be sworn in on Wednesday, November 5, at 10:00 a.m. at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma. The swearing-in ceremony will be presided over by President Samia Suluhu Hassan and attended by various government leaders and officials from legal institutions.