Kenya Wins Bid to Host World Cancer Leaders' Summit

Nairobi — Kenya has secured the international bid to host the World Cancer Leaders' Summit (WCLS) 2027, marking a historic milestone in the country's growing role in global health diplomacy and cancer control.

The National Cancer Institute of Kenya (NCI-K) announced it will host the summit at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi from November 24 to 28, 2027.

Organised by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and hosted by NCI-K, the high-level meeting will be only the second WCLS ever held in Africa, following the 2023 edition in Cape Town, South Africa.

The 2027 Nairobi summit will attract global decision-makers, civil society leaders, researchers, and private sector partners to advance strategies for equitable cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

"The Summit's return to Africa highlights the continent's growing leadership role in global cancer control," NCI-K said in a statement.

UICC President-elect Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, who also serves as Founder and CEO of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, described Nairobi's selection as a "powerful statement" about Africa's rising prominence in global health dialogue.

"The World Cancer Leaders' Summit brings together voices from every region to shape the future of cancer control. Holding the Summit in Nairobi ensures that Africa's experiences and priorities are part of that global conversation," she said.

"By convening in Africa, the Summit will ground its discussions in the lived realities of communities most affected by rising cancer burdens."

Landmark achievement

Dr. Miriam Mutebi, UICC Board Member and breast surgical oncologist and health systems researcher at Aga Khan University, Kenya, welcomed the news as a landmark achievement.

"It is a privilege to welcome the global cancer community to Nairobi for the 2027 Summit. This provides a platform to strengthen regional and global partnerships and reaffirm Africa's leadership in cancer control," said Dr. Mutebi.

The World Cancer Leaders' Summit serves as a strategic platform for policy dialogue, collaboration, and innovation in cancer management worldwide.

By hosting the 2027 edition, Kenya further cements its position as a continental hub for cancer research, policy, and treatment, while reaffirming its commitment to universal health coverage and global health cooperation.

"Through these high-level engagements, we believe that the battle against cancer will [be] won," NCI-K said.

The Nairobi summit seeks to amplify Africa's voice in the global fight against cancer, spotlighting the continent's unique challenges, innovations, and progress toward equitable access to cancer care.