Tanzania: CCM Announces Process to Pick Assembly's Speaker, Deputy Speaker

Dodoma — THE ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), has officially announced the commencement of the process for issuing nomination forms for candidates seeking the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The issuance of these forms began yesterday and will continue until today, November 4, 2025.

This step marks an important phase in preparations for the election of leaders who will preside over the new National Assembly.

According to the party's statement, nomination forms are available at the CCM Headquarters in Dodoma, the Lumumba Sub-office in Dar es Salaam, and the Kisiwandui Main Office in Zanzibar.

This process aims to provide an opportunity for all qualified party members, including elected Members of Parliament, to collect forms and apply for these two key leadership positions within the Parliament.

CCM has stated that all aspirants are required to return their completed forms by today, November 4, 2025, no later than 4:00 p.m. After the submission deadline, the party will review the applications and proceed with the next stages of the selection process in accordance with its rules and procedures.

Through this exercise, CCM aims to ensure the selection of competent, experienced, and ethical leaders who will guide the National Assembly professionally and safeguard the interests of the citizens. This process also signifies the beginning of a new political journey toward the establishment of a new Parliament, with a focus on strengthening democracy and promoting good governance in Tanzania.