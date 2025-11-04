Rwanda: Ngendahayo's Niwe Healing Concert Marks 'A Triumphant Homecoming'

After 17 years abroad, Rwanda's celebrated gospel artist Richard Nick Ngendahayo has returned home. Touching down from the United States on Monday night, November 3, the singer is gearing up for his long-awaited homecoming concert, Niwe Healing Concert, slated for November 29 at BK Arena.

"You land in Rwanda and the sense of safety immediately washes over you. Nothing compares to coming back home," Ngendahayo said.

"I feel peaceful, grateful, and deeply happy to see everyone again. The joy I have, you'll see it reflected on stage at the BK Arena show."

Ngendahayo's absence from the spotlight has spanned more than 15 years, long enough for many to wonder whether he had stepped away from music altogether. But the man behind Mbwira Ibyushaka, Niwe, Ibuka, and Gusimba Umwonga is ready to remind listeners why his songs once defined a generation of gospel worship in Rwanda.

In the lead-up to the concert, Ngendahayo has already shared a few tracks from his latest album, a project he hopes will reconnect him with his loyal fan base at home and reach new audiences beyond Rwanda's borders.

The full album is expected to drop before the show.

Tickets for the Niwe Healing Concert are already on sale, with prices ranging from Rwf5,000 for upper seats to Rwf30,000 for platinum access.