Rwanda: How Could Visit Rwanda-La Clippers Partnership Promote Talent Development?

Rwanda's basketball players, coaches, and fans have welcomed the country's recent partnership with two major U.S. sports franchises, the Los Angeles Rams (NFL) and LA Clippers (NBA), calling it a groundbreaking step for local talent development and the nation's global sports image.

Basketball lovers across the country say the deal represents opportunity, inspiration, and the beginning of a deeper connection between Rwandan youth and one of the world's most competitive basketball leagues.

The New Times spoke to different basketball players, coaches, and ethusiasts who shared insights particularly into what the Visit Rwanda-LA Clippers partnership means for basketball talent development.

John Bahufite

John Bahufite, IPRC-Kigali BBC coach described the partnership as "a dream come true" for the country's basketball community.

"It's a very good deal!" he said. "The LA Clippers is a team with some of the most popular NBA stars like Chris Paul, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard. They will be great role models for our youth. Coaches will also have the opportunity to receive training to help develop our young players."

Innocent Mugisha

Innocent Mugisha, founder and Head Coach of Swish Basketball Academy shared similar sentiments, saying the collaboration mirrors Rwanda's earlier football successes with the Visit Rwanda campaign.

"I think this partnership is very important to Rwandan sports, especially basketball. We've seen football academies of PSG and Bayern partnering with Visit Rwanda. We are expecting the same for basketball," he said.

"Coaches are a big part of the game, and I hope we'll see some local training led by LA Clippers coaches or even Rwandan coaches traveling to the U.S. for professional training. This will also boost our basketball image after the BAL experience," he added.

Fenan Atobrhan

A Rwandan-Eritrean coach who recently attended the NBA 2K26 Summer League in the U.S., called the move "huge for Rwanda and Africa."

"From a sports angle, it's a smart way to get the world's attention. Jersey visibility in the NBA is really powerful. Millions see it on TV, online, and on social media. It sticks more than pitch side boards in football, which people mostly see for a few seconds," she said.

"For Rwanda, this isn't just about marketing; it's putting the country on the global sports map and opening doors for tourism, investment, and talent development," she added.

While Rwanda has partnered with European football giants like Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid, and Bayern Munich, Atobrhan highlighted that the U.S. deal marks a decisive new chapter.

"By embedding its name within the NFL and NBA, Rwanda is inserting itself into two of the most watched and monetised sporting ecosystems on the planet," she noted.

Eddie Baziga

Promising shooting guard, Eddie Baziga, 19, a Hoops Genesis Camps graduate, expressed deep excitement over the deal, calling it a life-changing opportunity for young athletes like him.

"This deal is not just about tourism. When you see stars like James Harden connected to Rwanda, it feels personal for us young players. Working directly with professionals helps shape a professional mentality early on," Baziga said.

Baziga maintained that seeing an NBA star wearing a jersey marked Visit Rwanda inspires hope and ambition across the basketball community. "It makes me believe that one day, a Rwandan name could also appear on an NBA jersey."

Xaverine Kantengwa

Xaverine Kantengwa, 32, a Rwandan basketball enthusiast and devoted supporter of APR Women BBC, believes the partnership should also prioritize inclusivity for women.

She pointed out that women's basketball in Rwanda has long been overlooked and deserves greater attention.

"While the deal's focus on youth talent development is commendable, I hope it also extends to women. We've seen that academies like those of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in Rwanda tend to focus more on boys," she said.

Kantengwa emphasized that it would be great to see similar opportunities created for young women who aspire to grow in the sport.