Africa: Zim Gears Up to Host Africa's Top Procurement Summit

Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) Chief Executive Dr Clever Ruswa says the country is fully prepared to host the 5th General Assembly of the African Public Procurement Network (APPN) in Victoria Falls from 11-14 November 2025.

The gathering is expected to draw senior officials from more than 30 African countries, regional institutions and development partners.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Dr. Ruswa said the summit would showcase the country's progress in strengthening transparency, sustainability and digital systems in public procurement.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We are excited to showcase the progress Zimbabwe has made in reforming public procurement systems, particularly in areas of transparency, sustainability and digital transformation," he said.

Dr Ruswa said hosting the summit under the country's current APPN chairmanship reflects the country's ambition to build stronger, more accountable procurement frameworks and enhance cooperation across the continent.

"This is not just a meeting; it is a milestone opportunity for Africa to speak with one voice on building resilient procurement systems that drive economic growth," he added.

The conference will run under the theme "Fostering Transparency, Inclusion and Innovation in Public Procurement", with focus areas including digital procurement tools such as e-GP platforms and artificial intelligence as well as creating opportunities for women, youth and small-to-medium enterprises.

Ruswa noted that Zimbabwe's procurement reforms are aligned with its National Development Strategies (NDS1 and forthcoming NDS2) which prioritise integrity, efficiency and economic participation.

"PRAZ has been a critical enforcer of transparency and efficiency, ensuring national resources are used effectively and in support of local development," he said.

He added that the country will continue strengthening electronic procurement systems to curb corruption and streamline public spending.