Kenya: Avpa Unveils Sh1.6bn Fund to Boost Mental Health Investment

4 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The Africa Venture Philanthropy Alliance (AVPA) has launched Africa's first Catalytic Pooled Fund aimed at driving investment in mental health across the continent.

The fund, unveiled during AVPA's 2025 Annual Conference in Nairobi, will pool capital from philanthropies, private investors, governments, and foundations to support high-impact mental health programs and innovations.

AVPA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Frank Aswani said the initiative, developed in partnership with the Coalition for Mental Health Investment (CMHI) -- which includes the Clinton Global Initiative and Wellcome Trust -- seeks to unlock private capital for one of Africa's most underfunded health priorities.

"Mental health is not a peripheral issue; it is foundational to economic productivity and social stability," Dr. Aswani said.

AVPA also signed a strategic partnership with the International Development Innovation Alliance (IDIA) to mobilise new funding sources for innovation and promote blended finance models across Africa.

AVPA East Africa Board Chair Joseph Ogutu said the fund marks a shift toward African-led financing.

"Africa's development narrative has evolved from aid to ownership," he said. "This fund shows that African capital -- financial, human, and intellectual -- can lead the continent's transformation."

