South Africa: International Relations Committee Successfully Begins Eight-Day European Oversight Visit

press release

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation had a successful oversight session with the first group of 10 South African Heads of Mission in Europe.

The committee is currently on an eight-day oversight visit in Europe. The committee's first meeting in the South African Embassy in Brussels in Belgium was with Ambassador Kingsley Mamabolo, Ambassador Rapulane Molekane, Ambassador Tokozile Xasa, Ambassador Lindiwe Ndlela, Ambassador Sello Moloto, and Ambassador Nicolette Schreiber.

The ambassadors expressed their appreciation for the committee's oversight objectives, as presented by the Chairperson of the committee, Mr Supra Mahumapelo. They welcomed the committee's oversight programme as a strategic opportunity to showcase and add value to their work

The committee reiterated that it also seeks answers through this oversight programme on how the provinces of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation implement South Africa's foreign policy. Furthermore, the committee wants the Missions to demonstrate their meaningful contribution in promoting trade relations that are fruitful and productive, among other things.