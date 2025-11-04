South Africa: Ir Committee Chairperson Congratulates Azerbaijanis On Fifth Victory Day Anniversary

4 November 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Supra Mahumapelo, congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on the fifth anniversary of Victory Day on 8 November 2025 and wishes them every success in their journey of development, particularly in the economic sphere.

Mr Mahumapelo also hoped that the anniversary would mark a period of further strengthening in the relationship between South Africa and Azerbaijan, and take it to new heights. "We join you in your anniversary of the Victory Day assuring you about our support at all fronts," added Mr Mahumapelo.

South Africa and Azerbaijan have established diplomatic and economic relations, cooperating on multilateral issues and exploring trade and education opportunities. Both nations share a commitment to multilateralism, are members of the Non-Aligned Movement, and have signed agreements to deepen their bilateral cooperation in various sector.

On 8 November, Azerbaijan celebrates Victory Day, a national holiday commemorating the liberation of the city of Shusha.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.