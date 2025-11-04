Kenya: Muhuru Bay to Host Third Edition of National Beach Volleyball Championships

4 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 4, 2025 - Muhuru Bay in Migori County is set to host the National Beach Volleyball Championships on December 13-15.

In a statement, Kenya Volleyball Federation's (KVF) beach volleyball chair Moses Mbuthia said the choice of venue is part of their bigger plan of popularising the sport all over the country and tapping emerging talents.

This year's competition marks the third edition of the annual tournament, which has usually been held in the form of circuits with multiple stops across the country.

The last edition of the competition was held in Diani this year, where Gaudencia Makokha and Phosca Kasisi were crowned champions.

It followed another one, held in March 2024, as part of the National Olympics Committee (NOCK) Beach Games in Malindi where Brackcides Kadambi and Kasisi emerged victorious.

Meanwhile, in the men's division, Brian Melly and Edward Kibet, took top honour.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.