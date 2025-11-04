Tanzania: Security Stabilized, Business Returns to Normal, Makalla Assures

4 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Arusha — ARUSHA Regional Commissioner, Amos Makalla, has assured residents of Arusha, visitors, and tourists arriving in the region that security in Arusha is stable and that social and economic activities have returned to normal.

Makalla made these remarks today, Tuesday, November 4, 2025, while speaking to media outlets at his office following a meeting of the Regional Security and Safety Committee. He stated that security agencies are also organized to ensure that security services are available at all times, allowing daily social and economic activities to continue as usual.

Additionally, in implementing directives from President Samia Suluhu Hassan issued yesterday, CPA Makalla urged owners of fuel stations to reopen their stations and other business premises. He also called on local government and village leaders to continue fulfilling their role of ensuring adequate security in their areas and reporting any legal violations to the relevant authorities.

In another directive, CPA Makalla instructed the Executive Directors of all councils in Arusha Region, under the supervision of the Regional Administrative Secretary, to ensure proper environmental sanitation by removing all waste from markets and residential areas to prevent outbreaks of diseases caused by the accumulation of garbage.

