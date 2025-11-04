Kenya: Nairobi United Back to Winning Ways With Victory Over Bandari

4 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — Nairobi United continued their impressive start to life in the top flight with a 3-1 win over Bandari in a rescheduled Kenya Premier League encounter at the Dandora Stadium on Tuesday.

Prince Buregeya put the newcomers in the lead in the sixth minute before Geofrey Ojunga equalised for the coastal side in the 38th minute.

However, Naibois took the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half, Enock Machaka converting from the spot in the 56th minute to extend their lead.

Shami Mwinyi then ensured that all the points would be remaining in Nairobi with the third goal in the 85th minute as Nicholas Muyoti's charges recovered from a 2-0 loss to Sofapaka at the same venue on Saturday.

In the meantime, Bandari's Moroccan coach Mohammed Borji continues his search for his first win in the league, following the dockers' 3-1 victory over Murang'a Seal on October 6 - their only victory to date.

