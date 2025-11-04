Morocco's Princess Lalla Asama to Visit Knh in Joint Hearing Health Initiative With First Lady

Nairobi — Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Asma of Morocco is set to visit the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Wednesday, where she will witness a Cochlear Implant Program and sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in hearing health.

The visit forms part of a joint initiative between Kenya and Morocco led by First Lady Rachel Ruto, aimed at expanding access to specialized ear, nose and throat (ENT) care and restoring hearing for children with severe hearing impairments.

Princess Lalla Asma's engagement follows the arrival of a team of Moroccan surgeons in Nairobi on Monday for a week-long medical mission at KNH.

Working alongside local specialists, the visiting team is conducting more than 50 cochlear implant surgeries -- a groundbreaking effort in regional medical collaboration and pediatric care.

According to the Ministry of Health, the surgeries, which will run through November 7, mark a major milestone in advancing Kenya's capacity for complex surgical interventions while promoting knowledge exchange and skills transfer between Kenyan and Moroccan experts.

Global collaboration

KNH's Senior Director for Clinical Services, Dr. Joel Lessan, praised the partnership as a testament to the hospital's expanding global collaborations in specialized health services.

KNH Acting CEO Dr. Richard Lesiyampe will oversee the surgeries coordinating the hospital's medical team in the joint effort.

Princess Lalla Asma's generous donation of cochlear implant devices worth Sh120 million, handed over to the Ministry of Health under the Voice of Children Program championed by First Lady Rachel Ruto, bolstered the initiative.

Princess Lalla Asma arrived in Nairobi on Tuesday afternoon. First Lady Rachel Ruto received her at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Her three-day official visit underscores the deepening ties between Kenya and Morocco in advancing inclusive healthcare and child welfare.

Later on Wednesday evening, the First Lady will host a State Dinner at State House, Nairobi, in honour of Princess Lalla Asma, celebrating the growing Kenya-Morocco partnership in promoting access to specialized medical care and child health advancement.