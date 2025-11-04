The Ministry of Health today issued a formal statement regarding a serious medication mix-up in Ntungamo District, where a group of school children were mistakenly administered Phenobarbitone (an anti-seizure medication) instead of the deworming drug Albendazole during an outreach program.

The unfortunate incident took place on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at Kajumbajumba Primary School in Kyafoora Parish, Rugarama North Subcounty, during the ongoing Integrated Child Health Days (ICHD). The ICHDs are a crucial Ministry of Health program conducted semi-annually to provide vital services such as Vitamin A supplementation, deworming, and catch-up immunisation.

A district health team comprising an enrolled nurse, an enrolled midwife, and a nursing assistant from Kyafoora Health Center III delivered the ICHD services, reaching a total of 340 children.

"Findings indicate that the team mistakenly administered a medicine called Phenobarbitone instead of Albendazole. The error resulted from a mix-up of medicine tins, leading to the accidental selection of the wrong medicine."

The Phenobarbitone, typically used as an anticonvulsant to control epileptic seizures, resulted in side effects that included drowsiness. As a direct consequence, 100 children developed symptoms and were immediately evacuated for medical attention at Itojo General Hospital, Rwashamaire Health Center IV, and Rubaare Health Center IV.

All affected children received prompt medical care, were stabilized, and have since been discharged.

The Ministry expressed its profound regret over the incident and extended heartfelt apologies to all affected children, parents, and families.

A comprehensive investigation team has been instituted to establish the exact circumstances that led to the medication error.

The Ministry stated that the health workers and support staff involved in this "gross error" will be held accountable, and appropriate disciplinary and corrective actions will be taken immediately.

The Ministry commended the Ntungamo District Health Team and the staff at Itojo General Hospital, Rwashamaire HC IV, and Rubaare HC IV for their swift and timely response in treating the affected children.

In his official statement, Dr. Daniel J. Kyabayinze, on behalf of the Director General Health Services, reassured the public, stating, "The Ministry of Health reassure the public that all future health outreach and immunization activities will continue safely under strengthened oversight and quality assurance measures." He emphasized that the safety and well-being of all Ugandans, especially children, remain the Ministry's top priority