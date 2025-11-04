Uganda: Mpuuga Urges Government to Support Flood-Affected Kampala Traders

The President of the Democratic Front (DF), Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba, has called on the government to urgently intervene and support traders in Kampala whose businesses have been severely affected by the recent floods that hit several parts of the city.

Mpuuga made the appeal while addressing party members during a training session for all Democratic Front candidates held at the party's headquarters. The session aimed to prepare DF aspirants for upcoming elections and strengthen the party's grassroots mobilisation efforts.

He expressed sympathy with the traders who have suffered losses due to the flooding, emphasising that government intervention is critical to prevent further economic strain on small business owners.

"Many hardworking Ugandans have lost their stock, equipment, and capital because of the floods. The government must step in with immediate relief and long-term solutions to restore livelihoods," Mpuuga said.

The DF leader also commented on the new electronic gadgets procured by the Electoral Commission, saying they would first be used to train citizens on how to operate them before being rolled out in the next general elections. He stressed the need for transparency and civic education to ensure that technology enhances, rather than hinders, credible elections.

"We welcome the use of modern technology in elections, but it must be accompanied by proper sensitisation so that every Ugandan understands the process," he added.

Meanwhile, the DF Vice President for Soroti City, Hon. Pascal Amriat, expressed deep concern over the recurring floods in both Kampala and upcountry urban centers, calling for a sustainable and well-coordinated national drainage plan.

"Every rainy season, we lose lives and property. It's no longer enough to respond after disasters -- the government must invest in preventive infrastructure," Amriat noted.

In the same event, Mukiibi Robert, the DF parliamentary candidate for Rubaga North, attributed the persistent flooding in Kampala to poor drainage systems and ongoing construction along the Nakivubo Channel, which he said has blocked natural water pathways.

"The government must take responsibility and ensure that the Nakivubo Channel is restored to prevent further loss of business and property," Mukiibi emphasised.

Heavy rains have in recent weeks caused flash floods across Kampala, submerging roads, markets, and business premises -- particularly in low-lying areas such as Kisenyi, Katwe, Bwaise, and areas surrounding Nakivubo Channel.

Mpuuga's call adds to growing pressure on government agencies, including the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and the Ministry of Water and Environment, to fast-track drainage improvement projects and offer relief to the affected traders.