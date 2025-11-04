Namibia: Windhoek SMEs and Vendors Call for Upgraded Facilities, Ablution and Workshops

The parliamentary committee on the economy has highlighted Windhoek's urgent need for improved trading facilities, workshops, and ablution services to support small and medium enterprises and informal traders.

The committee visited various small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and informal trading facilities in Windhoek on Monday.

It engaged the City of Windhoek's leadership on how it is supporting SMEs and informal traders in its jurisdiction.

The committee visited vendors in the city centre, Havana, Katutura central, Okuryangava and Single Quarters.

"While the City of Windhoek has done a lot in making facilities available to SMEs and informal traders, more needs to be done," said committee chairperson Iipumbu Shiimi.

He said more trading facilities and workshops for light industries are critically needed in the city.

Ablution facilities at informal trading centres are also urgent.

The committee is expected to submit a report to the National Assembly with recommendations on how the challenges identified during the visit can be addressed.

