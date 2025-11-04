Namibia: Movember - Start Conversations About Men's Health This November

As we step into November, a global health movement known as Movember kicks into gear.

This isn't just about growing facial hair, but a powerful and personal call to action, turning the humble moustache into a crucial conversation starter for men's health.

The mission behind Movember is important for our fathers, brothers, partners, and sons.

It's about saving lives, fostering open dialogue, and tackling some of the most serious and often-ignored health challenges facing men.

Think of your Movember commitment as your personal public health challenge.

The movember mission

Movember began in Australia in 2003 with a simple idea: Use a visible, lighthearted symbol (your moustache) to spark serious discussions about men's health.

Allowing your facial hair to grow acts as an icebreaker, prompting friends, family, and colleagues to ask about why you're doing it.

That question opens the door to conversations about issues many men are generally reluctant to discuss.

Movember encourages participants to become active advocates for change, reminding everyone that men's health is a universal responsibility.

Facing our health crisis

Movember focuses on three essential areas where men's health is disproportionately affected: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health and suicide prevention. In South Africa, the challenge is particularly urgent.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men, carrying a lifetime risk of one in 15 in South Africa, according to the National Cancer Registry.

Furthermore, the mortality rate for prostate cancer in Southern Africa is tragically high, at 3.5 times the world estimate, as noted by a 2018 study from the University of Pretoria.

This disparity makes early detection and regular screenings vital, especially for men over 40 with a family history of the disease.

While testicular cancer is less common, it is the most frequent cancer in young men, typically those between 15 and 35.

Young men are encouraged to perform regular self-examinations and to seek medical help immediately if they notice any change.

The most complex challenge, however, is men's mental health.

Societal pressures often prevent men from showing emotional vulnerability, leading to devastating consequences.

Tragically, men account for approximately 79% of all suicide deaths in South Africa, according to 2019 figures cited by the South African Society of Psychiatrists.

Your movember challenge

Movember is your chance to step up to start a vital conversation and generate awareness.

Whether you are growing a magnificent moustache or simply encouraging a friend to go for that overdue check-up, your personal commitment matters. - iol.co.za

