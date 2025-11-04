Namibia: ECN Needs 327 Vehicles in Zambezi for Regional Elections

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) in the Zambezi region requires 327 vehicles to successfully conduct the regional council and local authority elections on 26 November.

This was revealed during the ECN's regional stakeholder engagement held at Katima Mulilo on Monday.

The meeting also formally introduced eight returning officers for the region's eight constituencies, as well as two additional local authorities, the Bukalo Village Council and the Katima Mulilo Town Council, bringing the total number of returning officers to 10.

Led by the ECN's regional electoral officer, Lesley Simwanza, each returning officer discussed a specific theme, covering topics such as preparedness, recruitment, training venues, fleet, deployment, and gazetted polling stations.

During the presentation on fleet acquisition and logistics, Habasiyani Liyuba, the returning officer for Judea Lyabboloma constituency, said the ECN requires a total of 327 vehicles. So far, 254 have been secured, leaving an outstanding 73 vehicles, prompting a public appeal for assistance.

"Our consultations are ongoing and we are urging the community to help. We have even relaxed some of the vehicle requirements, because instead of 2020 models, we are also accepting makes from 2015. However, these vehicles have to be inspected by traffic officers to ensure they meet all the fundamental requirements," he said.

Linyanti constituency councillor Ivenne Kabunga asked whether vehicles belonging to nominated candidates could be hired by the ECN for the election exercise.

Liyuba confirmed that they could, provided they meet all the necessary requirements, including that they should not display party colours or campaign stickers.

Vehicles without insurance but otherwise eligible may be hired, provided the owners sign an indemnity form.

The required vehicles are primarily single and double-cab pickups not older than 10 years, preferably with canopies, as well as SUVs.

Aimed at strengthening coordination and ensuring that all stakeholders are well-informed, the meeting further revealed that a total of 1 038 polling officials have been called up for the exercise and are expected to report for training from 7 to 15 November.

Additionally, there will be 346 police officers, 346 election agents, 16 information technology field support staff, and eight verifiers across the region.

