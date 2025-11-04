Zimbabwe/Namibia: Shidolo Wins Zimbabwe Premier League Title

Namibian midfielder Moses Shidolo has reached a major career milestone after winning the Zimbabwe Premier League title with Scottland FC in his debut season, with two games to spare following their emphatic 5-1 victory over Kwekwe United FC on Sunday afternoon.

Shidolo made his debut for the club against Ngezi Platinum Stars FC and went on to feature in 12 matches, starting eight and coming off the bench in four.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder joined Scottland FC on 10 July from Botswana's Matebele FC, where he enjoyed an outstanding season that earned him the fans' player of the season award. Before his move to Botswana, Shidolo turned out for Eeshoke Chula Chula FC and Tigers FC in the Namibian Premier Football League.

Speaking to The Namibian Sport, Shidolo has expressed his joy and gratitude after lifting his first professional league trophy.

"First of all, I would like to thank the Lord my God. I am nothing without Him. He has driven me through tough times, and today he showed me his strength once again," Shidolo says. "I still can't believe it - this is a big dream come true for me. My first professional league trophy! My mom will be proud."

Shidolo joined Scottland FC during the second round of the season and quickly established himself as an important player in the team's title run.

"It was a good season, although our aim was to win two trophies. We fought very hard as a team to get here, and I'm proud of the whole squad," he says. "Life in Zimbabwe has been good - the people and the team have treated me well."

The title win means Scottland FC will represent Zimbabwe in the CAF Champions League, something Shidolo describes as a "dream come true."

"I never thought I'd get this far. Competing in the CAF Champions League is exactly what I wanted - to test myself against the best teams in Africa. I can't wait for the challenge."

Reflecting on his personal development, Shidolo says the experience in Zimbabwe has helped him grow as a player.

"I've learnt to work on my physique and improve my scanning. My defensive skills and passing have improved a lot. The senior players and coaches have helped me a lot in understanding the game better and becoming more aggressive."

When asked about his supporters back home, Shidolo says he appreciates those who have stood by him throughout his journey.

"I'm grateful for the real ones who have always supported me. This medal is for all of you. My TikTok family too - I love you guys! And to my people in Botswana, I know you still love me."

Playing abroad often comes with challenges, but Shidolo says he has adapted well.

"No major challenges, apart from learning how to speak Shona."

With a league title now under his belt and a CAF Champions League campaign ahead, Shidolo continues to make Namibia proud as he rises in his professional football career.

PROFESSIONALS ABROAD

In South Africa, Peter Shalulile's Mamelodi Sundowns were held to another draw by Deon Hotto's Orlando Pirates in front of a sold-out Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

It was an evenly contested encounter, with Sundowns drawing first blood through the in-form Shalulile, who has now scored in each of his last three matches. The Namibian sniper opened the scoring in the 20th minute after Arthur Sales picked him out in the box - his initial effort was saved by Sipho Chaine, but he reacted fast to bury the rebound.

Pirates responded in the 35th minute through youngster Cemran Dansin, ensuring a third consecutive stalemate between the two giants.

Hotto completed the full 90 minutes for Pirates, while Shalulile was substituted in the 78th minute for Iqraam Rayners. Mamelodi Sundowns remain top with 22 points, while Pirates sit in third with 19 points.

Riaan Hanamub captained his team to a comfortable 3-0 victory over bottom-of-the-log Chippa United, as they climbed to fifth position with 18 points from 10 games in the PSL.

Bethuel Muzeu continued his remarkable goalscoring form, finding the net again as Black Leopards eased past The Bees with a 4-1 victory. The 25-year-old Namibian international has now scored seven goals in nine games in the Motsepe Foundation Championship. The win lifts them out of the relegation zone, up to 13th position with nine points.

Ndisiro Kamaijanda and Ngero Katua both started as their team, Highbury FC, defeated Upington City 2-1 in the NFD, thanks to goals from Naeem Amooje and Thlhalefang Batsi. They now sit third on the log with 18 points from 10 games, just two points behind leaders Milford FC.

In Botswana, Sisqo Haraseb's Mochudi Centre Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season after Morupule Wanderers snatched all three points, ending their unbeaten run with a 3-2 victory. The match looked destined for a 2-2 draw before the visitors struck late to steal it.

Ivan Kamberipa's Gaborone United cruised past Black Lions with a convincing 4-0 win, going top of the Botswana Premier League table with two games in hand while remaining unbeaten.

Marcel Papama was in the starting 11 as his side, Township Rollers, settled for a 2-2 draw against unbeaten Nico United in the Botswana Premier League. They remain fifth on the log.

In Georgia, Tjipe Karuuombe's Gonio FC finally secured a much-needed 2-0 winover Iberia 1992, after a streak of poor results to keep their survival hopes alive. They now sit second-bottom in the league, just two points below safety, with 34 points from 31 games. Karuuombe started the match and was substituted in the 83rd minute.

In Asia, Awilo Stephanus's Hetten were held to a 1-1 draw by Al Qous Club in the Saudi Arabia Second Division, dropping to 12th on the log with four points from five games. The result extends their winless run to five matches, with the Namibian international having started all of them.

Petrus Shitembi played 85 minutes as his team, Kuching City, demolished PDRM FC 5-0 in the Malaysia Super League. They remain third with 17 points from nine games.

Kennedy Amutenya started as his team, Al Jeddah, suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Al Diriyah FC in the Saudi Arabia First Division. They currently sit fifth with 12 points from seven games.

