Namibia: Chile FC Finally Clinch the Title

Chile Futsal Club finally won the NDTC Futsal Premier League title after a hard-fought 6-2 victory against JAC FC on Sunday.

The win wrapped up a remarkable unbeaten campaign during which they won 28 and drew two matches, while they finished three points clear of Quality FC, who beat EFG Patriots 5-0 in their final match.

Chile's experienced striker Bornface Siyanga says it is a great feeling.

"I'm very excited to win the league. It's the second time Chile have won the league, and for me it's also the second time," he says.

"To go undefeated the whole 30 games, that's something new. I don't think it has been done before in the futsal league. We are the first team to do so, so I'm happy for the boys.

"We really worked hard throughout the season and I think we really deserve this one," he says.

Their quest to finish the season off in style was, however, dampened by a lukewarm performance against second-from-bottom JAC FC.

Chile took a while to break down JAC's defence before Bornface Siyanga opened their account.

JAC immediately struck back with two goals to take a surprise 2-1 lead, but Chile fought back with Martin Humphries equalising after a fine attack by Celso Roberto to send the teams level 2-2 into half-time.

Chile eventually got into their stride in the second half and sealed their victory with further goals by Wesley Otto, Immanuel Angula, Dillon Dausab and Ebenezer Erastus.

Siyanga says they struggled at first.

"At the beginning of the game, I don't know what was happening, but couldn't get our passes together. The pass was either off, or the shot was off, and we were struggling a little bit, but once we got the goals coming, it worked out for us," he says.

"We conceded a few sloppy goals that we could have done better, but on the other hand, when we started playing our ball and started getting our rhythm together, everything started going up to flow. So we forced them to make mistakes.

"They couldn't play from behind, we forced them to go long, but every time they go long, we pick up the ball and we come at them again. So they couldn't compete with us. That's how we always play from the first game until the last one today," he says.

Siyanga says they are looking forward to next season.

"We will enjoy it now, but we look forward to defending the title next season. I think it's going to be harder, but we're just going to put in the work again.

"We also want to thank our fans, they always come through for us. They are like our third man when we are playing, and also thanks to our coach who is always pushing us.

"We are grateful to the Almighty too, because if it was not not for him, it would not have been possible to win this trophy," he says.

In other results on Sunday:

WIAS 2-1 The Mavericks, Boston Madrid 6-3 Demia FC, Ineos 5-0 Flying V, Ragazzi 1-1 X Men.

