Namibia: Art Beats All Odds for Self-Taught Karipo

Jackson Karipo turned to art after several career attempts, using his self-taught talent to create and sell decorative pieces while promoting creativity in Namibia.

"I wanted to be an architect, but could not get the prerequisite grade in mathematics. Then I tried diesel mechanics, which enabled me to become a spares salesman, but my heart was not in it," he says.

"Whenever there was a lull at our spares shop, I would take a piece of paper and draw something as we waited for clients," he says.

Karipo says he eventually tried his hand at graphic designing and printing, but also quit these as his heart told him to move on.

He says art is a gift he developed thanks to a strict mother who kept her children indoors doing schoolwork, rather than being on the street.

"I had to find something to escape the boredom in the house, so I would draw, and that triggered the creativity in me," he says.

Karipo says the idea to turn art into business came during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I had to turn to my talent when the going got tough, and I also wanted to leave a mark. In 2024 I held a solo exhibition at the Goethe-Institut Namibia under the theme 'Jackson Karipo: The Graduation of a Self-taught Artist', and it opened doors for me," he says.

He now trades under the name 'Jackson the Artist'.

His biggest challenge, he says, is that few Namibians appreciate art and this limits potential market.

"It's hard to convince the majority on the value of art," he says, adding that his art pieces cost from N$5 000 due to the expensive paints and other supplies they require.

Karipo says his studio at the Bokamoso Entreprenurial Centre at Katutura is located far from high-end customers, such as tourists, forcing him to sometimes display his art in town.

"I've asked a number of tour guides to stop by my studio with tourists so they can see my art," the Omaruru-born artist, who grew up at Swakopmund, says.

Karipo says his art is mainly decorative.

"Everything you see was once the vision of an artist - from buildings to cars and roads - they all started with an artist's impression before coming to reality," he says.

He believes president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is right to promote the arts as an employment avenue, because not everyone is academically gifted.

"It now depends on how the implementers understand her vision for the initiative to succeed," he says.

Karipo believes schools must include practical subjects involving creativity.

"All pupils must learn as many of these artistic subjects as possible. Who said sewing and cooking classes are for girls only, and carpentry for boys only? Some of the best chefs in the world today are men, and so are some of the best fashion designers.

"And some women are excelling as engineers."

Karipo markets his art through social media, referrals and exhibitions.

He says a highlight this year was exhibiting at the FNB-City of Windhoek Business Summit 2025 at a hotel in Windhoek on 5 July, where he sold two pieces.

"It was great for networking, establishing connections and leaving customers satisfied."

