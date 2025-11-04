Namibia: Film, Theatre Awards Return to Celebrate Namibian Storytelling

After a seven-year break because of Covid-19, the Namibia Film Commission (NFC) and the National Theatre of Namibia have announced the return of the Namibian Film Week and the Theatre and Film Awards.

The commission says the film week, which will run alongside the film and theatre event, will take place in Windhoek in March next year.

It aims to revive Namibia's creative spirit, celebrate local storytelling and foster collaboration across the film and theatre industries.

"The awards are returning with renewed energy and purpose," the commission says.

The week will showcase locally produced films and include masterclasses, panel discussions and workshops for filmmakers.

"Film week was always connected to the awards, acting as a screening platform for nominated productions," says NFC's Hertha Katjivena.

"It allows Namibian audiences to see homegrown films while recognising the creative individuals behind them."

The last theatre and film awards were handed out in 2019, with the next initially set for 2022 but postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and reduced film activity.

With the industry now regaining momentum, the organisers have decided to merge both events to strengthen unity within the sector.

Katjivena says the 2026 edition will feature "bigger programmes, more training opportunities, African guest speakers and government participation".

She adds that submissions opened on 22 October and will close on 22 November.

For the first time, the call for entries extends beyond Namibia to include filmmakers in the wider African continent - a move aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and audience development."

Eligible works include feature films, short films, documentaries and web series.

Student projects with significant Namibian involvement will also be considered," Katjivena says.

All entries will automatically qualify for screening during the film week, offering directors exposure, as well as mentorship and networking opportunities.

The theme of the 2026 awards is 'Your Story Matters'. Katjivena encourages young filmmakers to showcase their work.

"Don't keep your story close; share it, be heard and take your place on the Namibian screen."

Local filmmakers have welcomed the revival. Documentary filmmaker Ndakalako Shilongo, whose work 'Momeya' previously won an award, says the event's return reflects the industry's growing confidence.

"I'm truly excited that the awards are making a comeback. So many great tales have been told since the last edition, and it's time for them to be celebrated," she adds.

Veteran producer Andrew Botelle, known for 'Baxu and the Giants', echoes similar sentiments, noting the awards' potential to reignite creative momentum.

"Our movie industry has been somewhat inactive since Covid-19," he says.

"There's less funding available locally but still the possibility of attracting investment from abroad.

"I also hope the awards expand to include adverts, company productions and music videos, to reflect Namibia's creative diversity."

